Public Relations Society of India – Hyderabad Chapter Women’s Wing Celebrates International Women’s Day

Hyderabad, March 8, 2026: The Women’s Wing of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Hyderabad Chapter, celebrated International Women's Day today at St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College, Hyderabad, with enthusiastic participation from public relations professionals, women leaders, and students.

The Chief Guest, Prof. G. Pushpa Chakrapani, Director (Academics) of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University, extended greetings on the occasion and appreciated the initiatives of the Hyderabad Chapter in promoting women’s empowerment. Tracing the origins of International Women’s Day to the women’s labour movement in the United States in 1908, she noted that the United Nations formally recognised March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1975.

Prof. Pushpa emphasised the importance of men’s participation in women-centric programmes to build broader awareness and support. She remarked that society cannot exist without women and urged women to prioritise the Right to Education in order to build a progressive and enlightened society. She also referred to the circumstances that led to the enactment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), highlighting its role in safeguarding women in workplaces.

Special Guest Yesaswini, International Yoga Trainer and Founder of Kalakriti Yoga, stressed that the presence of women is central to the harmony and wellbeing of families and society. Emphasising the importance of women’s health, she encouraged women to practise yoga regularly and advised them to begin their day with fresh air and mindful activity instead of immediately engaging in household routines.

Another Special Guest, Dr. Shaik Husna Sameera, a distinguished carrom player and **Guinness World Records holder, shared her inspiring journey to success. She credited her mother for instilling discipline through strict childhood routines that helped shape her achievements. Declaring herself not only her mother’s daughter but also a daughter of India, she called upon women to nurture children with a sense of responsibility towards the nation rather than personal recognition.

Earlier, Dr. Yadagiri Kambhampati, Chairman of the PRSI Hyderabad Chapter, said it was a matter of pride for the Chapter to have a dedicated Women’s Wing and to organise programmes aimed at empowering women and encouraging their professional growth.

Smt. Aparna Rajhans, Convener of the Women’s Wing and faculty member at St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College, highlighted that the institution has been at the forefront of offering academic programmes in Public Relations while actively supporting PRSI initiatives that benefit girl students.

Sri Rajesh Kalyana, Chapter Secretary, and Dr. Anuradha Meda, Co-Convener of the Women’s Wing, along with other office-bearers, introduced the distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Y. Babji, Editor of Public Relations Voice journal, appreciated the leadership of the Chapter and the Women’s Wing for celebrating International Women’s Day. He recalled that the idea of establishing an exclusive Women’s Wing within the Hyderabad Chapter was first proposed by him in 2002 during his tenure as Chairman of the Chapter. He noted with pride that the Hyderabad Chapter remains unique in the country for having a dedicated Women’s Wing with its own constitution.

The programme was attended by senior public relations practitioners including Dr. J. Chennaiah, General Secretary of Telangana Saraswatha Parishad, Sri P. Mohan Rao, Sri V. Madhusudhan, Smt. S. Saraswathi, Smt. S. Sujatha, Smt. Gita Mallikarjunan, Sri Kompella Sarma, and Smt. Hajira, along with a large number of women professionals and girl students.