Punjagutta police issue lookout notice against YouTuber Anvesh

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police on Wednesday issued a lookout notice against social media influencer and YouTuber Anvesh days after his Instagram account Naa Anveshana was deleted.

The notice was issued after a complaint by actress Karate Kalyani, who alleged Anvesh made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities in a video in the past. A case was registered at Punjagutta Police Station based on Kalyani’s complaint. She accused the YouTuber of using abusive and inappropriate language targeting Hindu gods, which sparked outrage among certain sections.

As part of the investigation, police issued a lookout notice to trace Anvesh’s whereabouts. Police officials said further legal action will be taken depending on the progress of the probe.

After his Instagram account with over one million followers was deleted, Anvesh released a video claiming that he operates two Instagram accounts and two YouTube channels.

Police are also likely to approach Instagram and YouTube seeking details of his accounts as part of the ongoing investigation. Efforts are being made to secure his presence for questioning and to examine the related digital evidence.