Pushing BC Quota: CM-led all-party team of MPs to meet PM Modi

Hyderabad: An all-party delegation of MPs, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is readying to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the pending state issues, mainly the enhancement of reservation for BCs in the local bodies.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a meeting with Telangana MPs and discussed BC and other pending state issues, including the non-release of central funds to the state.

The Deputy CM appealed to the MPs to mount pressure on the Centre during the Parliament session on state issues. All Congress MPs and BJP MPs Raghunandan Rao and G Nagesh were present at the meeting

Stressing that an amendment to the XI Schedule is necessary for the approval of the 42 per cent reservation bill for Backward Classes (BCs), the Deputy CM appealed to the MPs to bring this issue for a special discussion during the Parliament sessions—either through an adjournment motion or during Question Hour in the prescribed format. “All MPs belonging to various parties should meet the Prime Minister together and submit a representation.

If the Prime Minister gives time, the Chief Minister is ready to visit Delhi along with the delegation”, he said. He amplified that an “epic survey” on BC reservations was conducted in the state, and based on the empirical data collected, the BC Reservation Bill was introduced and unanimously passed in the Assembly.

Reviewing the pending projects and release of central funds, the Deputy CM said that the state government had written letters to the Centre on various matters related to Irrigation, Power, GST, and other pending funds and schemes.

All those letters will be available to MPs in the special Delhi division. MPs can follow up based on these documents. Medak MP Raghunandan Rao said that the Prime Minister should be requested for an appointment so that all MPs together can raise issues such as the Regional Ring Road, radial roads, and other pending matters.