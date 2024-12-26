‘Pushpa 2’ team pledges Rs 2 cr to stampede victim’s family

Hyderabad: The team of the blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs two crore to the family of Sritej, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after sustaining injuries in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of the movie.

Film producer Allu Arvind, father of ‘Pushpa’ film hero Allu Arjun, along with director Sukumar, visited the KIMS hospital in the city and enquired about the condition of the boy with his father and doctors at the hospital.

Of the Rs two crore, Allu Arjun contributed Rs one crore, while the ‘Pushpa 2’ film makers Mythri Movies, and director Sukumar gave Rs 50 lakh each.

Speaking to newsmen at the hospital premises, Allu Arvind and the film producer said that the boy was recovering and the ventilator support was also removed. The cheques for Rs two crore were given to Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, who was also present at the hospital.

Dil Raju said that the members of the Telugu film industry would meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday. The child suffered injuries during the stampede at the theatre while his mother, Revathi, died in the incident on December 4. The police registered a case and arrested All Arjun, apart from the theatre owners, security team, and theatre staff. Chikkapdapalli police had also grilled Allu Arjun and recorded the latter’s statement in the case recently.