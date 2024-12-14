Pushpa Actor’S Action-Packed Day: Lights, camera, arrest

Hyderabad: In a day of high drama, ‘Pushpa 2’ superstar Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with a devastating stampede that occurred during the premiere of his latest blockbuster at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad. The tragic incident, which took place on December 4, claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her young son in critical condition.

The actor was arrested, remained in 14-day judicial custody and was released late in the evening following the interim bail granted by the High Court. This had become the most sensational development of the day with thousands of his fans coming onto roads and the social media having a field day with all kinds of reports.

It also led to a political slugfest between the Congress, BRS and the BJP. Even the political fraternity felt that one man cannot be blamed for the incident and expressed surprise ‘how A 11 was arrested in this case’. Earlier in the day, the police who landed at his house in Jubilee Hills around 11.45 am, arrested him from his bedroom and took him to Chikkadpally police station.

Allu Arjun was seen sipping a cup of coffee, objecting to the way he was being taken and asking the police to allow him to finish his breakfast and change his clothes.

At Chikkadpally police station, fans and supporters gathered in large numbers to support him and police dispersed the crowd. After reaching the police station, the cops recorded his statement. His father Allu

Aravind, producer Dil Raju and others reached the police station.

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann said: "We are following the procedure."

According to the police, a huge crowd had gathered at the theatre to watch the movie and have a glimpse of the movie's lead actors coming to the theatre. "The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd nor was there any separate entry or exit for the actors’ team though the theatre management had information about their arrival," a police release said.

After recording his statement, the police shifted him to the Gandhi hospital for the medical examination. He was then produced in the sessions court in Nampally around 3.20 pm. The court sent him for 14-day judicial custody.

Around 5.30 pm, the police shifted the actor to the Central Prison at Chanchalguda and around 6.10 pm the Telangana High Court gave an interim bail to the actor. Due to technical delay Allu Arjun had to spend the night in Manjeera block 1. He will br released on Saturday morning according to jail officials.