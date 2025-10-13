PVL drives volleyball’s rise in India, says Minister Srihari

Hyderabad: The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is playing a pivotal role in elevating the sport's popularity and profile across the country, Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari asserted while attending a match in Hyderabad.

The minister, accompanied by the Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG), Shivsena Reddy, was present as the chief guest at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli to watch the Hyderabad Black Hawks take on the Delhi Toofans on Friday night.

"Before the high-octane clash, both dignitaries greeted the players, wishing them success. In his statement, Minister Srihari underscored the state government's commitment, noting that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy places a high priority on the sports sector.

Minister Srihari gave special recognition to Kankanala Abhishek Reddy, owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks. He revealed that Reddy took the initiative to host the entire PVL season in Hyderabad, following a specific request from the Chief Minister, even though the tournament was originally scheduled to be held across multiple cities.

The PVL is significantly enhancing the recognition and popularity of volleyball in the country, the Minister said, expressing confidence in the league’s future success.

Viewership Doubles, League Popularity Soars

Responding to the Minister’s appreciation, Abhishek Reddy extended his thanks to Minister Srihari and Shivsena Reddy for their presence. He echoed the Minister’s observations about the league’s growth, stating that the PVL’s popularity has been surging with each passing season.