PYE Awards 2025 Honour India’s Brightest Young Achievers

Parnasala hosted the Parnasala Youth Excellence (PYE) Awards 2025 in Hyderabad, recognizing exceptional young talent across India. Led by Dr. Dheeraj Achutuni, the event celebrated achievers in literature, dance, music, and innovation, including Kadali Sathyanarayana, Priyanka Bharde, Vivek Sagar, and Homesh Chadalavada. Distinguished guests lauded the initiative for empowering youth.

The evening featured cultural performances and the launch of Parnasala’s new e-commerce platform offering traditional spices. With a mission to blend heritage, health, and entrepreneurship, the PYE Awards stood as a beacon of encouragement for young leaders shaping India’s future through excellence and cultural pride.