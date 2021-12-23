Quality of teaching must improve, says Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday stressed the need to improve quality of teaching for better standards in higher education.

The Governor, as chief guest, was delivering the inaugural address at the two-day seminar on "Synergising higher education in the context of NEP-2020: Strategies for implementation," at Tagore Auditorium, Osmania University campus. Expressing concern over the declining standards of teaching, she called for concerted efforts to improve them and for promotion of research. She stated that teacher's vacancies need to be filled on a priority basis in universities to improve the quality of teaching and standards. "The National Education Policy-2020 is having a potential to transform the education system and will pave the way for India to reclaim its position as the Viswa Guru. For this the NEP needs to be implemented in letter and spirit," she added.

The Governor appealed to the State governments to collaborate with the Centre for effective implementation of NEP to herald global level standards in higher education.

Dr. Tamilisai stated that NEP promotes critical thinking and all-round innovation, will help the country emerge as knowledge-based economy and help create an equal, equitable, accessible and inclusive education system. She added "Indian students are superior in their grasping power. We are respected all over the world for our skills and talent. However, we need to think seriously as to why are we failing to attract foreign students to our educational institutions, while around 10 lakh Indian students are studying abroad. Academic leaders need to take lead in creating enabling eco-system for NEP implementation and promote multi-disciplinary education and research.

AICTE chairman Prof. Anil Saharsa Buddhe, who delivered the keynote address, outlined the core principles of NEP. He stated that it would pave way for inclusive, equitable, accountable and accessible learning. He emphasized on the role of teachers and all other stakeholders in the implementation of this transformative educational policy.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. R Limbadri, Central University of Karnataka Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bhattu Satyanarayana, ABRSM national president Prof. JP Singhal and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder were among the speakers at the inaugural session. Prof. N Kishan is convener of the two-day seminar.