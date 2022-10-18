Qutb Shahi masjid land row: Wakf Board claims land belongs to mosque

Hyderabad: Following the row that erupted on Sunday over land at Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi near Malkam Cheruvu in Gachibowli a high-level meeting was held on Monday.

The meeting with the Rangareddy district Collector followed by a high-level meet with Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Rajendranagar Chandrakala, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Gandipet, TS Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan, Karwan MLA and Wakf Board member Kausar Mohiuddin, DCP Madhapur A Shilpavalli, and other officials.

According to the Wakf Board, the Wakf officials presented the documents of Waqf gazette no 3211 and 3212 that states survey no 82 as Masjid Qutb Shahi. Kausar Mohiuddin also presented documents from the Revenue department, that show since 1972 survey no 82 is registered as Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi, Malkam Cheruvu. Moreover, the Revenue department sought a time of two days to probe the matter.

The Wakf documents shown that the land has been registered as 'Masjid-e-Qutub Shahi, Malkam Chervu.

Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan, said the Wakf Board submitted all the land documents and gazette copies to the Rangareddy district revenue officials, who assured the former of resolving the Qutb Shahi Masjid issue in two days. Kausar Mohiuddin said, "AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called on Rangareddy Collector on Monday and discussed the land row at Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi." Later, the Raidurgam police registered a case against the unidentified persons for allegedly trespassing into Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi's land and creating a nuisance in its compound. According to police, a case has been booked under Section 447, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of a member of the masjid committee.

On Sunday, a group of 100 trespassers broke the boundary wall and entered the mosque premises to perform religious rituals. The move of the intruders was opposed by the Masjid committee and Muslims who approached the police.