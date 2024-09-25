Rachakonda CP addresses newly-recruited trainees

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu held an orientation for the 56 newly selected trainee sub-inspector officers in the Telangana Police Department at the Rachakonda Commissionerate Office on Tuesday. The Commissioner emphasised the significance of the police system in upholding law and order and offered several valuable recommendations to the trainees.

On this occasion, Sudheer Babu emphasised that police training presents a valuable opportunity in life and advised the trainee officers to fully engage with the training and diligently absorb the lessons from their instructors. The Commissioner highlighted the importance of officers mastering the new criminal laws to facilitate their duties. Additionally, Sudheer Babu noted that a career in law enforcement allows for the swift delivery of justice to diverse communities, which can be highly rewarding.

He recommended they act with dedication while performing duty, emphasising the importance of commitment to civic services and building trust in the police system. He urged collaboration with the community to foster an environment where victims feel comfortable seeking justice at the station.

The Commissioner instructed officers to avoid involvement in civil disputes and to promote the idea of friendly policing, assuring the public that justice will be served when they approach the police. He also stressed the need for a focus on visible policing, adherence to superior directives, maintaining a friendly rapport with lower-level staff, and working collectively to ensure peace and security. Admin DCP Indira, ACP Narender Goud, ACP Ramesh, and other officers were also present.





