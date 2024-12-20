Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu Extends Financial Assistance to Families of Deceased Police Officers

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu distributed financial assistance checks to the families of two police officers who tragically passed away while in service. The event took place at the Commissioner’s office in Neredmet.

The family of Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector Srinivasulu, who succumbed to cancer on August 27, 2024, received a cheque of ₹7,94,120. Similarly, the family of Head Constable Gnanashyamsunder Rao, who lost his life in a road accident on June 19, 2024, was provided with a cheque of ₹15,94,960. The cheques were handed over to Srinivasulu’s wife, Sunitha, and Gnanashyamsunder Rao’s wife, Jyoti.

During the program, Commissioner Sudheer Babu instructed the ministerial staff to expedite the processing of pension benefits for the families, ensuring timely support. He reassured that the police department remains committed to supporting its officers and their families during difficult times.

Additional DCP Admin K. Sivakumar, Police Officers Association President CH. Bhadra Reddy, and family members of the deceased officers were also present at the event. This initiative reflects the department's dedication to acknowledging the sacrifices and service of its personnel while ensuring their families are cared for.