Rachakonda Police Bust Drug Racket, Seize Rs 23 Lakh Worth of Heroin

The Rachakonda police on Friday arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in an interstate drug smuggling operation. The police seized 190 grams of heroin, a motorcycle, two mobile phones, and a weighing machine, with the total value of the confiscated items estimated at Rs 23 lakh.

The arrested suspects, identified as Mahesh Sarem (28) and Mahipal (19), both residents of Neredmet and originally from Rajasthan, worked as gas repair technicians. Police said the arrests followed an investigation into the illicit distribution network.

At a press briefing, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu disclosed that Mahesh had developed connections with a Rajasthan-based drug supplier, Samsuddin, from Chainpura village. Mahesh reportedly purchased 200 grams of heroin from Samsuddin for Rs 1 lakh via an online transaction.

According to the police, Mahesh traveled to Hyderabad on January 10 by train and stayed at Mahipal’s residence in Sainik Nagar, Neredmet. The duo allegedly conspired to sell the heroin at inflated prices. Mahesh utilized ride-hailing services to deliver the drugs, adopting various methods to avoid detection.

"Mahesh distributed heroin to several individuals across Hyderabad, using rides booked to random locations to deliver the packages. Payments were received digitally to further obscure the transactions," Commissioner Sudheer Babu stated.

Police investigations revealed that Mahesh also sent heroin parcels to other recipients based on orders placed by a customer identified as Bajarang. The suspects reportedly used online payment systems to receive funds from buyers, ensuring minimal physical interaction.

Authorities are working to trace the broader network of suppliers and customers involved in the illegal drug trade. Commissioner Sudheer Babu confirmed that efforts are underway to locate Samsuddin, the primary supplier, and other associates linked to the operation.

"Identifying consumers and apprehending other individuals connected to this network is a priority. We are gathering intelligence on suppliers in Rajasthan and their connections to drug trafficking activities in Hyderabad," the commissioner added.

Since 2024, the Rachakonda police have confiscated drugs worth Rs 88.33 crore as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug-related crimes in the region. The police have intensified surveillance and enforcement measures to address the growing threat of interstate drug smuggling.