Rachakonda police bust interstate child racket, nab 11, rescue 4 infants

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operation Teams Malkajgiri and Chaitanyapuri Police busted an interstate child racket and apprehended 11 persons. Police rescued 4 infants from them.

Police arrested Kola Krishnaveni, Battu Deepthi, Goutham Savithri Devi, Battu Sravan Kumar, Amgoth Sharada, Budidhi Sampath Kumar, an outsourcing ward boy at Gandhi Hospital, and the police also arrested the purchasers Oguti Naga Venkata Pavan Bhagavan his wife, Teppala Vinay Kumar and wife Teppala Swathi, and Lingala Ramesh.

According to police, Krishnaveni was divorced by her as she was not conceiving. Krishnaveni searched for adoption of infants on social media and met one Manoj of Delhi in 2024. Manoj has assured of selling a baby boy for an amount of Rs 5 lakh, and he brought the baby boy to Hyderabad and while they were about to sell the infant, they were caught by Gopalapuram Police.

Krishnaveni used to get offers of procuring infants from her friend Deepthi and from Sampath who are well known to her since a long time. The accused Krishnaveni through social media came into contact with Vandana of Ahmedabad, Gujarat and she has agreed to procure and send infants to Hyderabad for an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh for baby girl and Rs 2.5 lakh for baby boy.

Accordingly Vandana has sent two baby boys and two baby girls from Gujarat with the help of Sunitha and Savitri Devi, after securing the presence of infants Krishnaveni, Deepthi, Sampath Kumar through mediators Sharada, Umarani, Jayasree, Sravan, Soni Keerthi, have sold three baby infants to three different persons in AP and Telangana for an amount of Rs 2-3 lakh per baby girl and Rs 4-5 lakh per baby boy and shared the amount among themselves. The SOT team Malkajgiri along with Chaitanyapuri Police on Tuesday rushed to Chaitanyapuri bus stop where they found Krishnaveni, Savitri Devi, Sampath kumar along with an infant baby boy under suspicious circumstances as such apprehended them.