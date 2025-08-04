Rachakonda Police bust interstate horse betting racket, arrest four

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) Malkajgiri and Jawahar Nagar police today, Sunday, arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in organising an interstate horse betting racket. The police seized Rs 2 lakh in cash and froze a bank account with an amount of Rs 2.47 lakh.

The arrested persons were Thakala Nagesh (45), Barra Venkaiah Chowdhary (45), Challa Ramesh Babu (48), and D Sunil (55). Two other individuals, M Rajesh Kumar and Venkat Chowdhary, are absconding.

According to police, Nagesh, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was organising the horse betting with the help of Venkat and Rajesh.A Ramana Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, said, “Nagesh created a WhatsApp group ‘Shinewell Enterprises’ and added 105 persons who were participating in the betting.”

During the investigation, it was found that the gang had carried out transactions totalling Rs 8.34 crore. A case has been booked against the accused under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 344 of the Telangana Gaming Act. Police were able to seize Rs 2 lakh cash from their possession and also froze bank accounts related to the racket containing Rs 2,47,000. Efforts are being made to apprehend the absconding accused persons.