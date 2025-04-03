Rachakonda police to auction old laptops, accessories tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police will hold a public auction of obsolete and unusable items on April 4, Friday, at the CAR Parade Ground in Amberpet.

According to the Rachakonda police, various furniture, electronic equipment, IT and communication devices, and traffic-related materials will be auctioned. Items up for sale include tables, chairs, UPS batteries, computers, laptops, printers, cones, barricades, reflective jackets, bollards, and VHF communication equipment.

The auction aims to clear out non-functional and outdated inventory accumulated.

Prospective buyers and bidders are given an opportunity to inspect the items before the auction at DCP, CAR Headquarters, or Parade Ground. However, prior permission is required for inspection.

Interested individuals and organisations can participate in the public auction on April 4 at CAR Headquarters, Amberpet. The event is expected to attract scrap dealers, electronic recyclers, and business owners looking for reusable equipment.