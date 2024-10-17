Rachakonda Police to issue licences to cracker shops

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Diwali festival, the Rachakonda police issued orders for setting up shops to sell crackers. The Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zones concerned will grant licenses in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884, and Rules 1983 (as amended in 2008) to applicants who wish to temporarily sell crackers within the jurisdiction of Rachakonda.

According to the police, the applicants are required to apply manually for temporary licenses in Form AE-5 of the Explosives Rules for necessary action from October 16. The last date for submission of applications is October 28. Applications submitted thereafter will not be accepted.

The applicants should enclose documents along with filled forms, including NOC from the Divisional Fire Officer, land permission issued by the GHMC authorities in case of government land, NOC/agreement from the owner of land/premises in case of private land, a copy of the license if any issued in the previous year (optional), NOC from neighbours in case of a single shop located in a pucca structure, and a site plan of the shop (blueprint copy).

The original license fee receipt for Rs 600 paid in the State Bank of India, Medchal-Malkajgiri collectorate branch, for shop under the Head of Account-0055-Police, 800-Other receipts, 81-other items, 001-receipts.

Applications received without the documents will be summarily rejected, said the police.