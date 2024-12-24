Rachakonda sees uptick in murders, kidnappings; overall crime rate rises

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has registered a total of 28,626 cases in 2024, which is an increase from last year’s 27,586 cases in overall crime. The crime rate in the Commissionerate has increased by 4 per cent compared to the previous year, with a drastic increase in murders, kidnappings, rapes, and cybercrimes increased by 42.5 per cent.

Presenting the annual report 2024, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Monday informed that the overall crime has been increased by 4 per cent. Murders registered an 11 per cent rise in 2024 with 73 cases compared to 66 in the previous year. Kidnappings, including minor missing cases, increased by 10 per cent with 463 such cases recorded this year as compared to 420 in 2023.

The report shows that the crime against women like rapes including fake promises of marriage recorded 17 per cent rise with 384 cases, respectively, and POSCO cases increased from 317 to 392 cases this year.

However, the crime against women in some categories declined and in some showed a sharp rise. The overall crime against women has reduced by 9 per cent with 3,172 in 2023 to 2,893 in 2024. Cases of dowry murder declined from six to three; dowry deaths increased from 16 to 18 this year, and women murder recorded 19 cases this year and reported 12 last year.

Harassment and domestic violence have declined from 1,582 to 1,222 this year, and molestation from 744 the previous year to 561 this year.

Sudheer Babu said, “In the year 2024, we adopted the flagship initiative, Visible Policing, Quick Response (VQT), and introduced bicycle patrolling for visible policing. We intensified efforts against drug abuse and trafficking. We arrested 521 NDPS and drug offenders this year and seized Rs 88.25 crore worth of drugs and mounted effective surveillance over 159 drug traffickers.”

He said, “33,084 cases were reported in 2024, and 25,143 cases were disposed of, which is the highest in the State, the Rachakonda Commissionerate registered a 64 per cent conviction rate, which is the highest in Telangana for major crimes for the sixth consecutive year.”

The Commissioner said, “22,357 cases of bodily and other offences were recorded in 2024 which have increased by 9 per cent in Rachakonda as compared to 20,592 cases last year. Domestic violence declined significantly by 23 per cent in 2024 with 1,222 cases recorded this year as compared to 1,582 in 2023.”

Cases of dacoity, robbery and house burglary witnessed a decline this year. Dacoity cases decreased by 50 per cent from eight in 2023 to four in 2024. Robbery cases decreased by six per cent from 125 in 2023 to 118 in 2024 and house burglary cases decreased by 17 per cent from 767 in 2023 to 633 in 2024.

In 2024, there is a significant increase in cybercrime with 42.5 per cent. This year, 4,458 cases were registered against 2,562 cases in 2023. The cybercrime unit successfully made efforts to refund Rs 21.94 crore to victims of cyber fraud and arrested 53 accused.

Sudheer Babu said, “The cybercrime-like part-time job and investments emerged as the highest cybercrime with 2,125 cases, followed by phishing/vishing with 996 cases and crypto/sextortion/matrimonial with 634.”

Rachkonda police rescued 287 children in Operation Smile as against 64 in 2023 and rescued 326 children in Operation Muskaan as against 136 in the previous year.

In traffic management, Rachakonda sees a decline in road accidents with 12.30 per cent and 30.30 per cent in ORR (Outer Ring Road in Rachakonda limits). In 2014, 3,207 accident cases were reported as against 3,657 in 2023, and 653 deaths compared to 753 in 2023. In ORR, cases reduced to 46 from 66 in the previous year, and deaths reduced to 19 from 30 in 2023, informed Sudheer Babu.

The Rachakonda police attended 241,742 Dial 100 calls with an average response time of 8.37 min, which is the highest in the State. They attended one Dial 100 call for every two minutes.