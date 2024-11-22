Raghu Vamsi Aerospace to expand, will create 1,200 jobs soon: Minister

Hyderabad: Raghu Vamsi Aerospace, a trailblazer in manufacturing critical aircraft engine components and defence products, has announced an ambitious expansion plan. State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu laid the foundation stone for the company’s new manufacturing facility at Shamshabad Aerospace Park. The upcoming facility, with an investment of Rs 300 crore, will span 2,00,000 square feet and is expected to generate 1,200 direct jobs over the next three years.

Sridhar Babu highlighted that this advanced facility will fulfill Rs 2,000 crore worth of existing orders, further elevating Telangana’s stature as a global aerospace and defence hub.

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace has established itself as a key supplier of critical components for engines powering renowned aircraft like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 MAX. The company also partners with global aerospace giants such as GE Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, Pratt and Whitney, Safran, and Honeywell, supplying precision-engineered components essential for aviation innovation. Minister Sridhar Babu commended the thriving ecosystem of the Hyderabad Aerospace SEZ, which hosts leading companies like Tata, Bharat Forge, and Adani engaged in producing aviation, defence, and space vehicles. He emphasised that over 1,500 MSMEs in the region play a pivotal role in supporting this ecosystem, providing employment to thousands of skilled workers. Reaffirming the Telangana government’s commitment to fostering industrial growth, the minister announced incentives under the newly launched MSME policy, encouraging the establishment of industries in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

The foundation-laying ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities, including Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Director Vamsi Vikas, DRDO Missiles and Strategic Systems Director Rajababu, CII Chairman Dr Sai Prasad, TGIIC MD Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Telangana Aerospace and Defence Director P A Praveen, and TGIIC CEO Madhusudan.