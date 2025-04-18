Rahul Gandhi has nature of forgiveness

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC Working President Jagga Reddy praised Rahul Gandhi for his forgiving nature, contrasting it with what he called the “conspiratorial mindset” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jagga Reddy likened Rahul Gandhi to someone who, even when approached by a snake to bite, would calm it and release it back into the forest. In contrast, he claimed Modi and Shah would catch the snake and kill it, symbolising their aggressive and vindictive approach.

He questioned RSS leaders, asking why BJP did not make LK Advani the prime minister though he played a key role in bringing the party to power. In contrast, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi chose Dr Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister for ten years, displaying democratic values.

Reddy drew a stark comparison between Sonia-Rahul Gandhi and Modi-Amit Shah, saying the difference between them is like that between a jackal and a celestial serpent (nagalokam).

Responding to BJP’s allegations regarding the National Herald case, Jagga Reddy defended Rahul Gandhi and emphasised that when the National Herald was founded, Modi and Shah were not even born.

He reminded that the National Herald newspaper was born out of the freedom struggle, aiming to mobilise people and intensify the independence movement. Jagga Reddy questioned the BJP’s contribution to the freedom struggle, criticising their attempts to malign the legacy of Congress leaders.

He accused BJP leaders of misusing Nehru’s birthplace and upbringing locations for political mileage while ignoring their historical value.