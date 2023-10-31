Rahul made it to the venue, despite operational risk of chopper : Revanth

Hyderabad: Expressing gratitude over the presence of Rahul Gandhi at the venue of ‘Praja Bheri’ public meeting at Kollapur PCC chief A Revanth Reddy informed that despite the operational hazard of the chopper, while landing near the venue, the leader took risk.

While addressing the massive public meeting at Kollapur, Revanth while explaining about the reason behind Rahul Gandhi’s presence at the venue in the place of Priyanka Gandhi said that despite operational risks involved Rahul had made it to the venue on chopper. “While Rahul Gandhi was on his way, the chopper pilot was informed about the high risks involved particularly during landing and asked to take the road route. But since it was getting late, he risked his life and asked the pilot to take him despite the high risk involved. He is here to meet you people and to fulfil the commitment made by Priyanka Gandhi,” said Revanth.