Rahul to address public meet in February

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public meeting on the theme -- 'Constitution Khatre Mein Hai' -- during the first or second week of February. The meeting will be held either in Suryapet or Khammam.

This decision was finalised during a meeting chaired by party's general secretary K C Venugopal with state leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC chief Mahesh Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seetakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Konda Surekha and others.

In the 90-minute meeting, Venugopal reviewed the party’s one-year performance, evaluating ministers' roles, the promises made and fulfilled since assuming power and the progress of pending guarantees. Concerns over poor coordination among leaders, especially in countering Opposition criticism of the Chief Minister, were also discussed.

Venugopal emphasized the need for unity and collective effort to effectively challenge the Opposition.

The meeting further addressed the filling of nominated posts, such as chairpersons of various corporations, and discussed the need for Cabinet expansion and restructuring of the TPCC executive.

Party leaders believe these measures are crucial ahead of the upcoming MLC elections. Venugopal also sought Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's input on potential candidates for these positions.