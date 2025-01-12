Rahul to address ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally in city

Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ campaign, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to visit Hyderabad.

During an informal interaction with media representatives at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud informed that arrangements are being made to invite the top AICC leaders on January 27, to address the public meeting on the subject of ‘protection of Constitution’. He said in any circumstance, if the programme gets postponed then mostly likely it will be organised in the first week of February.

The public meeting follows the conclusion of the Congress campaign ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ on January 26, marking 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India coming into effect. In the recently held CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting at

Belagavi in Karnataka, the party had decided to undertake the campaign.