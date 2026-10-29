Railway row escalates as Congress leaders stage flash protest

Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were arrested by police after Congress leaders staged a flash protest outside the South Central Railway General Manager’s office in Hyderabad, demanding special trains to Delhi for the party’s November 1 rally.

The agitation was organized after railway authorities failed to respond favourably to the Congress party’s request for special train services to transport leaders and workers from Telangana to the national capital for the planned demonstration at Ramlila Maidan.

Several prominent Congress leaders took part in the sudden demonstration, including Rajya Sabha members Vem Narender Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav, Lok Sabha member R Raghuram Reddy, MLAs Naveen Yadav and Sri Ganesh, DCC presidents Mota Rohit and Deepak John, alongside several party functionaries and corporation chairpersons.

Protesters barged into Rail Bhavan despite police attempts to obstruct their entry. The agitated cadres raised slogans against the Central Government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were deliberately obstructing their participation in the Delhi rally by denying special train allocations.

High tension prevailed as Congress leaders staged the demonstration outside the railway headquarters. Police intervened to control the situation and took key figures into custody, including Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Naveen Yadav, and Sri Ganesh, before shifting them to various police stations across the city. Undeterred by the police action and arrests, Congress leaders maintained that the refusal of special trains would not prevent them from attending the November 1 rally in New Delhi, reiterating their determination to continue protesting against the Central Government.