Rain pain: Tolichowki residents call for permanent solution to inundation woes

Hyderabad: Residents of Nizam Colony and surroundings in Tolichowki have been living in nightmare as their area was flooded during heavy rains. They urge for the permanent fixation of the flooding issue in their area. The water was flooded up to 3 feet in the recent heavy rainfall.

Each year, monsoon is coupled with the immense loss for the residents of various areas, especially for those residing in colonies in Tolichowki areas, as they are inundated in every heavy downpour.

During the heavy downpours, localities in Tolichowki, especially Tolichowki crossroads near Rumaan Hotel, Nizam Colony, Al Hasnath, Janaki Nagar, Meraj colony and surroundings had flooded roads.

Mohammed Asfan, a resident of Nizam Colony, said, “Though the works in various colonies were completed, still we are witnessing water inundation. With just half an hour of rain, the colony was inundated. We residents are living in fear of each downpour, as there is a severe inundation of rainwater, almost up to 4 feet.”

The civic body has taken up several monsoon action plans in the Tolichowki areas which were affected during rains. “Though the officials claim that upgradation works were completed, still the residents are witnessing inundation,” said Mohammed Nayeemuddin, a resident of Meraj Colony.

The residents expressed their disappointment after their area was inundated during the rains even after crores of rupees projects were completed. Though the GHMC took various civic works by spending crores of rupees, the rain has flooded the various colonies in Tolichowki.

Despite several works like the upgradation of pipelines, diversion of lakes, extension of nalas, SW drains work, the issue of inundation remains the same. The works of box-type drains worth Rs 5 crore from Hotel Rumaan, Tolichowki crossroads to Bal Reddy Nagar and works of laying of 900 mm sewerage pipeline from Kaaba Hospital to Hotel Rumaan were completed. However, issues remain the same in the area. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with officials also visited the rain-affected areas in Tolichowki.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist, said, “The major projects, including laying a 27-km long Trunk lane with 15-feet depth in various areas under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) are still ongoing in some localities. The project worth Rs 290 crore was sanctioned in 2022, but it is not yet completed and these areas remain the worst affected during rains.”