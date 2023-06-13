Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Birth Right by Rainbow, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad gets JCI accreditation

Hyderabad, June 12, 2023: Rainbow Children’s Hospital, a leading pediatric healthcare provider in India, proudly announces its attainment of the esteemed 'Gold Seal of Quality Approval' from the Joint Commission International (JCI). The accreditation recognizes the excellence of Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited’s facility located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, underscoring the hospital's dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare services on a global scale.

For Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, this accreditation is a testimony to the exacting standards of hospital management and treatment protocol established in the centre, thereby enabling improved and advanced patient care. Obtaining this accreditation is an effort-involving task as this calls for a commitment from the entire hospital and having to meet a checklist of 13 chapters and 1200 measurable elements stipulated by JCI.

Commenting on the achievement this feat, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow said, “We have always believed in providing quality care and this is a momentous accomplishment for each one of us at Rainbow Children’s Hospital. This achievement is a testament to our teamwork, collective efforts and commitment, including the compassionate care provided by our nurses and other staff members, working together towards a common goal. We remain committed to providing world-class healthcare services to our patients, ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of quality and safety.” It may be noted that, earlier, BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals, Kondapur has been accorded the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation.

“Our mission is to deliver exceptional pediatric care, and since day one, we, as a team, have strived relentlessly to surpass expectations. We, together, have achieved this through our extensive knowledge, adherence to best practices, prioritization of safety, highly qualified medical professionals and paramedic staff, and treatment protocols. The recent JCI accreditation serves as a validation of our dedication and reaffirms the comprehensive approach we adopt in patient care. The JCI accreditation is no small feat; it necessitates substantial dedication to clinical quality and patient safety. This accreditation represents a significant milestone for our hospital as we continue our journey towards continuous improvement.", mentions Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Director - Intensive Care Services, at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

“At BirthRight we have always strived to make pregnancy a special, safe and joyous experience for our expectant parents. While the JCI accreditation , elevates us to the top-tier in health care globally; to us as an organisation; it’s significance rests in once again reiterating to our patients that we have excellent medical & operational processes, well trained competent staff & a safe clinical environment backed by excellent technology.”, Dr. Pranathi Reddy, Clinical Director - BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, pointed out.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Prashant K, Group Medical Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow, said “Our hospital successfully underwent a thorough and robust assessment from Joint Commission International led by two assessors from USA and one assessor from Taiwan which lasted for five days and after thorough scrutiny of every facet of hospital operations, clinical protocols, infection control measures, patient and employee safety and several such parameters, awarded the most prestigious JCI Gold Seal Accreditation to the hospital as the health care facility surpassed the most rigorous international standards in quality.”

“The strong determination and visionary outlook of Rainbow Children's Hospital have led to the attainment of this prestigious accreditation. This noteworthy achievement is a milestone that fills each one of us with a sense of pride. This is a direct outcome of the collective efforts, seamless coordination, and commitment of the management and staff to provide qualitative care to patients.”, opined Mr. Sanjeev Sukumaran, COO, Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

JCI collaborates globally, offering valuable insights to enhance healthcare quality and patient safety. Its comprehensive standards cover various healthcare domains, including access to care, patient assessment, medication management, quality improvement, and more. JCI accreditation is highly esteemed, awarded to select institutions. Rainbow Children's Hospital passed a thorough evaluation, showcasing excellence in patient safety, protocols, and governance.

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, set up in 1999, now, with over two decades of experience, has assiduously built global quality in both clinical & non-clinical procedures, maintains high standards in quality & safety in services offered to its patients. It adheres to set policies & procedures according to International standards and has set up infrastructure as per the international safety guidelines and scaled the parameters of JCI in terms of safety.