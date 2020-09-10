Rains bring respite from heat in Hyderabad

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Thursday in relief to the people from the heat. The city has witnessed a rise in the temperature in the past few days with no rains in the regions.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 34-degree celsius which is three degrees above the normal level while the minimum was 24-degree celsius.

Parts of the regions in the city witnessed rainfall include -- Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapool, Abids, Koti, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Champapet, Amberpet, Ram Nagar, Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Bowenpally, Seri Lingampally, Kukatpally and Ameerpet.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert on the rainfall till September 14. The isolated places of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall due to the low-pressure area and related cyclonic circulation are over the east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka.