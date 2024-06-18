Rains, gusty winds lash most parts of city, throw traffic into chaotic tizzy

Hyderabad: Rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed most parts of Hyderabad on Monday, causing waterlogging on the streets, bringing pedestrian and vehicular movement to a standstill in several areas.

Within a few seconds, several colonies, especially the low-lying areas, remained marooned with water to their doorsteps due to excess discharge from nalas and water bodies.

The areas worst affected by waterlogging are Uppal, Secunderabad, Paradise, Khairatabad, Rajendranagar, Lingampally, HITEC City, Gachibowli, and Kondapur, which all witnessed incessant downpours. Traffic police were deployed across junctions to regulate traffic, and commuters were advised to explore alternate routes.

Additionally, due to the heavy downpour, there were power interruptions in many areas, including Mettuguda, Jeedimetla, Gudimalkapur, Kushaiguda, Petbasheerabad, and Chanda Nagar. Furthermore, as a result of the rains, a 200-year-old tree was uprooted near Golconda, and another tree was uprooted at Vijay Nagar colony in Masab Tank, Jeedimetla, Film Nagar, and Miyapur.

Golkonda received the highest rainfall at 58 mm, followed by Asif Nagar with 57 mm, Khairatabad with 52.5 mm, and Shaikpet with 46.8 mm, according to data from the Telangana Development and Planning Society. Other parts of the city recorded rainfall of up to 30 mm. Notably, hailstorms were also reported in the city at Kukatpally, Miyapur, and Serilingampally.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert and forecast for Monday, predicting: “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad and other districts.”

Meanwhile, DRF teams sprang into action to clear the waterlogged roads of Hyderabad after heavy downpours. The static teams of the GHMC were also active in the field, clearing water stagnation opposite Aditya Hospital in Uppal. Upparpally, Shivaramplly, and nearby areas were among the worst affected. Several sanitation and HMWSSB teams were seen clearing the water. Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during rainfall. GHMC received around 70 complaints regarding uprooted trees, fallen tree branches, water stagnation, and catch pits. Additionally, many locals of Kondapur, HITEC City, Gudimalkapur, Attapur, Hyderguda, Banjara Hills, and other areas reported heavy rainfall and shared videos of the downpour on social media.