Rains in Telangana again: IMD predicts rainfall for 3 days

Rains in Telangana: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall to Hyderabad in the next three days due to the pressure that formed over South-east Bay of Bengal to South-west Bay of Bengal. Parts of Telangana including Hyderabad will witness rainfall on Thursday and Saturday.

The trough formed over 3.1 kilometre from the sea-level near Srilanka was spread across Tamil Nadu which lead to rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until November 8. On Wednesday, several places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall. Prakasam, Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore received rainfall until Thursday morning.

Rainfall in October flooded several areas in Hyderabad and also claimed many lives. The flood-hit areas recalled the situation of Hyderabad during Musi river floods 100 years ago.

With the loss to the people, the Telangana government has announced Rs 10,000 to the flood-affected families, Rs 50,000 to people whose house is partially demolished and Rs 1 lakh for completely collapsed houses due to the rains. An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the 33 people who lost their family members in the rain-related incidents.