Rainwater harvesting pits give relief to city colonies

Hyderabad: Rainwater harvesting pits are providing a big relief to residents this summer. Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Tarnaka and LB Nagar colonies are freed from the burden of procuring water tankers since the ground water levels in these areas remain sufficient for water needs in the hot season.

While several localities are dealing with an acute water crisis, in contrast, a few residential societies including Umangar, Methodist Colony in Begumpet, Devi Nagar, RK Nagar in Malkajgiri, a few gated communities in LB Nagar and Gachibowli have installed rainwater harvesting pits to store monsoon rains that have become a boon in this summer. These localities stand as examples to adopt sustainable methods in conserving water.

BT Srinivasam, general secretary, Federation of Malkajgiri Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and water warrior, said, “Resident Welfare Associations in Greater Hyderabad played a key role in conserving water. It all started in 2009 when Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation announced to introduce a scheme to reimburse 70 per cent of the cost of rainwater harvesting pits to households who construct them. In our colony, there are around 100 water harvesting pits and in the past five years, we haven’t had to rely on water tankers.”

Karunakar Reddy, resident of SaharaStats, LB Nagar, said, “While bore wells in many areas have dried up, our ground water levels are sufficient for next year. We have 14 rain water catchment and harvesting pits in our colony and with a capacity of conserving 120 million litres per annum.”

Major Shiva Kiran, vice president of United Federation of RWAs, and a resident of Methodist, said, “Rainwater harvesting is the best solution for conserving water. It has been more than 10 years since we constructed water harvesting pits and also three injection bores and the water yield is very good.

The best proof is that is our hand pump borewell is still functional. This has also helped in less dependence on tankers in summers. Construction of bore well is cost-effective and very easy. It would be better if more rain water harvesting pits are constructed, as distilling will not be needed and also the State Government must encourage people to construct rain water harvesting pits near bore wells, as they provide greater benefits.”