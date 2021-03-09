Raj Bhavan celebrates International Women's Day

Somajiguda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan's interaction with the women employees of the Raj Bhavan, here, turned out to be an emotional affair. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Dr.TamilisaiSoundararajan on Monday interacted with the women staff members of the Raj Bhavan, here, through video conference from the Raj Nivas, Puducherry, where she is currently holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor.

A couple of employees turned emotional and their eyes got moistened with tears as they told the Governor that they were 'missing' her assuring and affectionate presence, here, and that they were feeling 'bored' in her absence, here.

Moved by the emotional interaction of the women staff members, Dr.TamilisaiSoundararajan too said that she was 'equally missing' the Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, and the staff members. Some of the older employees who work at the Main House, the residence of the Governor inside the Raj Bhavan, expressed their concern about the hectic work that Dr.TamilisaiSoundararajan is carrying out as the Governor of TS and as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

They were worried whether their 'amma' was getting enough rest or not due to her busy schedules and untiring work and services. All the employees heartily congratulated the Governor on receiving the prestigious honour of Top-20 Global Women of Excellence-2021 Award presented at the 9th Congressional International Women's Day Gala at Illinois, US. They have also conveyed their happy women's day wishes to Dr.TamilisaiSoundararajan.

The Governor called each one of the employees by their names and asked about their well-being and conveyed her wishes to all of them on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

As per the instruction of Dr TamilisaiSoundararajan, the Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, distributed sweet boxes and colourful jute bags to all the women staff on behalf of the Governor as part of the International Women's Day celebrations. Women officers, sanitation workers, gardeners, and her personal staff at the main house all have got a chance to interact with the Governor through the video conference.

The Governor termed this emotional video conference with the women employees as her 'the best ever video conference' and stated that she felt emotional and added that she was equally missing all of them.