Raj Bhavan launches creative contest for Telangana–North East India Connect festival

Hyderabad: To foster cultural and technological unity between Telangana and the eight North Eastern states, Telangana Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, has launched a nationwide contest inviting creative entries for the upcoming “Telangana–North East India Connect: A Techno-Cultural Festival”. Scheduled in two phases—from November 25 to 27 and December 2 to 4, 2025—the festival will celebrate heritage, innovation, and collaboration across regions.

Open to all individuals across India, the contest invites submissions in three categories: Logo Design, Tagline Writing and Poster Preparation (A4/A3, digital format).f

Organised under the supervision of Principal Secretary to the Governor M. Dana Kishore, the initiative seeks to highlight themes of cultural harmony, technological exchange, and creative expression between Telangana and the North Eastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

On Thursday, a communiqué from Raj Bhavan announced the submission guidelines for the contest. Accordingly, “Logos must be original, scalable, and submitted in high-resolution (PNG) and editable formats (AI/CDR/PSD). Taglines should be in English, under 10 words, and original and Posters must be visually aligned to the theme, submitted in PDF or PNG (minimum 300 dpi).”

Participants are required to include their full name, age, occupation, contact details, ID/address proof, and a brief concept write-up (50–100 words) for each submission.

All entries must be emailed to [email protected] with the subject line formatted as: “Entry for Logo/Tagline/Poster – [Your Name], ie, the name of the person making the submission for the contest. The Deadline for submissions is August 15, 2025.

The festival is expected to draw prominent personalities from both regions. It will showcase a vibrant mix of traditional arts, modern tech exhibits, and cross-cultural dialogue. For further details, participants may visit the official Raj Bhavan website: https://governor.telangana.gov.in.