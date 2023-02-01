Raja Singh slams police for issuing one more notice

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Mangalhat police for issuing a notice to him for making provocative and communally sensitive remarks at a public meeting held in Dadar area of Mumbai city on the January 29, 2023. The police asked Singh to reply to their notice within the next two days and warned him that they would take legal action as per the existing rules of law if he failed to reply to their notice.

Responding on the notices of the police, Raja Singh made it clear that he was not scared of the notice of the police and added that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of his religion. He alleged that the city police were extending their support to CM KCR. He made it clear that he would not be scared even to go to jail.

Referring to his comments made at the public meeting in Mumbai, Singh claimed that he demanded the governments to make laws for the prevention of cow slaughter, religious conversions and love jihad. He wondered as to how the Telangana police issued notices to him when he made the remarks in Mumbai.