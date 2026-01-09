Rajasthan’s sweet legacy sizzles: Begum Bazaar abuzz with Sankranti flavours

Hyderabad: With Sankranti festivities approaching, the aroma of traditional Rajasthani sweets has begun to fill Begum Bazaar, where Mangalchand Maharaj (Tiwadi) Sweet Shop is witnessing heavy footfall and brisk business.

From delicacies like malai ghevar and til laddus to gond laddus, kachoris and gulab jamuns, customers are flocking to the shop to relish authentic flavours straight from Rajasthan.

Speaking to The Hans India, Bunty Tiwadi, who works in the family run business, said the shop specialises in traditional Rajasthani sweets and snacks prepared using age-old recipes. “We are happy to see such a huge response from customers in Hyderabad. People not only come to buy sweets but also enjoy eating them here,” he said, adding that the shop also offers catering services for festivals and special occasions.

Sunil Sharma, associated with the outlet, shared details of the popular items and pricing. “Tiny malai ghevar pieces are priced at Rs 50 each, small malai ghevar at Rs 100 while one kilogram of small malai ghevar costs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 depending on size and demand. Big heart shaped ghevar is available at Rs 300 per piece and Rs 600 per kilogram,” he explained.

He noted that customer demand has been exceptionally high this season. “It’s almost full every day. Demand is much higher than usual,” he added. The business is entirely family run, with nearly 40 family members working together to manage operations, production and sales. The shop traces its roots to Rajasthan, and the family travels especially to Hyderabad every year during the festive season.

Mangalchand Maharaj Tiwadi, the head of the family and founder of the shop, said he visits Hyderabad to prepare special sweets for Sankranti celebrations. “From December 14 to January 14, we come from Rajasthan to Hyderabad to serve fresh, traditional sweets to customers here,” he said. As shoppers continue to pour into Begum Bazaar to stock up on festive treats, the Mangalchand Maharaj (Tiwadi) Sweet Shop has become a go to destination, reflecting Hyderabad’s growing appetite for diverse regional flavours and the warmth of family run businesses that bring tradition to the city’s bustling markets.