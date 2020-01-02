Ramanthapur: Open manholes, dug-up roads remain eyesores

Ramanthapur: The manholes in Sriram Colony have been left open, posing a threat to the residents, who alleged on Thursday that no official seemed to be bothered about the risks.

The residents told The Hans India that their problems got compounded by roads dug up for laying drainage pipes and left open. 'Even the manholes have been left without covers. They are totally damaged. The open manholes are posing a serious threat to our safety, besides vehicle-users', they stated.

The residents urged officials to immediately respond and take action to close the manholes and open roads.