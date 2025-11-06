Ramchander Rao slams Revanth for ‘appeasement politics’ ahead of JH by-poll

BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, accusing him of indulging in divisive and appeasement politics aimed at securing Muslim votes ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Addressing media representatives, Rao alleged that the Chief Minister’s recent comments --suggesting that Muslims owe their respect and continued existence to the Congress party --were not only irresponsible but also revealed the party’s long-standing strategy of religion-based vote bank politics. “These remarks are a dangerous attempt to incite social divisions for political gain,” Rao said.

He further accused the Congress of sidelining the sentiments of the majority Hindu population in Telangana. “Is this secularism?” Rao asked, claiming that the Congress was seeking the support of 20 per cent of the Muslim population while ignoring the concerns of 80 per cent Hindus. “The people will teach a fitting lesson to this arrogance in the Jubilee Hills by-election,” he added.

Rao challenged Revanth Reddy to publicly declare if his party only seeks Muslim votes and not those of Hindus. “The Hindu population is watching your words closely,” he warned.

While asserting that the BJP believes in inclusive development, Rao said true justice for the Muslim community lies in improving access to education, employment, and economic opportunities — not in treating them as a vote bank. He accused the Congress of having followed this approach since its inception.

Condemning the Chief Minister’s alleged threats to cancel ration cards, rice distribution, and free bus benefits if voters did not support Congress, Rao said such tactics were an insult to democracy and an attack on voter freedom.

He said the BJP stands with the people and is emerging as a unifying force across the nation. Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Rao said the BJP would secure victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election and usher in a new era of governance.