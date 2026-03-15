Ramchander unveils ‘Iga Sahinchadu Telangana’ poster

Hyderabad: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao unveiled the poster titled ‘Iga Sahinchadu Telangana’ - Save Telangana. The campaign aims to highlight the growing dissatisfaction among the people due to the Congress government’s alleged failures in governance and public welfare.

Speaking at the event, Ramchandra Rao declared that the BJP would intensify its fight on public issues, standing firmly with the people of Telangana. He criticised the Congress government for failing to deliver on promises made to farmers, including the lack of insurance to farmers, delay in pensions for the elderly, and inability to provide housing for the poor. He said that the poster was designed to expose these shortcomings and mobilise public opinion against the ruling party.

The BJP leader also attacked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s ‘Prajapalana - Pragathi Plan’, which was announced as a 99-day action plan. Rao argued that the Congress government still has “999 days left” and accused it of negligence, anti-people policies, and failed governance. He announced that BJP workers would submit petitions to Mandal MROs on March 16 and stage agitation programmes in front of District Collectorates on March 20, with further protest activities to be revealed soon.

Ramchandra Rao appealed to the people of Telangana to support the BJP’s movement, assuring that the party is committed to protecting their rights and fighting for their welfare.