Ramzan delights turn Old City into food paradise

Hyderabad: Throughout Ramzan, Old City becomes the ultimate destination for food lovers. With glittering lights, bustling crowds and rows of food joints, the area transforms into a culinary hotspot. While Hyderabadi dum biryani remains a favourite, the season also brings mouthwatering delicacies such as haleem, kebabs and pathar-ka-gosht, attracting food enthusiasts who eagerly queue up to satisfy their cravings.

During the holy month, after a day of fasting and prayers, families and friends gather to share meals together. This cherished tradition is what truly sets Ramzan in Hyderabad apart.

The city barely sleeps throughout the month, with markets operating almost round- the- clock. Hotels, restaurants and eateries take only a brief break after the early morning meal, closing for an hour or two before reopening. Hyderabad becomes a paradise for food lovers during Ramzan, with lip-smacking delicacies such as haleem, kebabs, tala hua gosht, mutton marag, malai paya, warqi paratha and pathar-ka-gosht drawing huge crowds. There are nearly 30 dishes that food lovers can relish during the season, with the standout favourite being pathar-ka-gosht, which is slowly cooked over a heated stone. After the iconic Ramzan delicacy haleem, this dish takes centre stage and is served only during this time of the year.

Ankita Neelam, a passionate foodie, travelled from Madhapur to Hussainialam to savour these delicacies. She said that from vegetarian options to dozens of non-vegetarian dishes, Ramzan offers a unique culinary experience. According to her, even if someone tries a different dish every day, a month would still be too short.

“Whenever I go on my food adventures, I make it a point to try something new that I haven’t tasted before. But enjoying kebabs here is an entirely different experience,” she said.

These delicacies are served across several parts of the city, including Charminar, Hussaini Alam, Mallepally, Azampura, Tolichowki, Lakdi-ka-Pul, Malakpet and Banjara Hills, where dozens of temporary food stalls are set up for the month. The aroma of freshly prepared dishes, the crowds, the noise and the festive chaos create a unique atmosphere.

Mohammed Amjad, proprietor of Al-Farooj Sonu Kebabs, has been serving customers for more than 20 years. He said these dishes attract large crowds every Ramzan.

“People are excited to eat out again. In fact, our visitor count has increased significantly in recent years. Many non-Muslim families also visit to savour our gosht and kebabs, and we receive a lot of appreciation,” he said.

“We have also seen a growing number of people from other communities joining us for dinner or Iftar gatherings,” Amjad added.

Many groups of friends and families also gather outside to enjoy the Ramzan feast. “We eat home-cooked meals throughout the year, but during Ramzan there are many special dishes available only this month, and we simply cannot miss them,” said Md Khizar, a resident of Shalibanda.

Besides perennial favourites such as Al-Akbar’s Chicken 65, Shahran’s Seekh Kebabs, Royal’s Fish, and Nayab’s Kheema-Gurda-Kaleji and Malai Paya, the mutton marag and pathar-ka-gosht at Al Farooj in Hussainialam and the kebabs at Tolichowki are particularly popular.

Meanwhile, many restaurants and hotels in the city are also serving sehri, the pre-dawn meal before the start of the daily fast. Malai paya with tandoori roti, Hyderabadi khichdi with kheema and khatta, bagara khana with tala hua gosht, mutton dalcha and khatti dal are among the favourite dishes during the sehri feast. Hotels such as Nayab and Shadab near Madina, Shah Ghouse in Tolichowki and outlets of Pista House are among the most popular destinations, drawing huge crowds throughout the Ramzan nights.