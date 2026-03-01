Ramzan nights light up old city as festive shopping peaks

Hyderabad: Astwilight fades into glittering night skies, the area around Charminar transforms into a sea of lights, colour, and celebration during Ramzan.

The historic lanes are packed with shoppers who pour in after Iftar, turning the Old City into one of Hyderabad’s most vibrant nighttime destinations. With Eid fast approaching, the festive rush has reached its peak, as families throng the markets in search of bangles, jewellery, heels, and accessories.

Traders say this year’s Ramzan season has brought strong business and energetic crowds. Syed Khayad Ali Qadar, a bangle seller in Charminar, said the nights have been particularly busy. “During Ramzan, customer footfall is very high, especially at night. People from all religions come here to shop and enjoy the festive atmosphere,” he said. He added that newly introduced Kashmiri bangles in fresh and intricate designs are drawing significant attention from young women and families preparing for Eid.

Attractive discounts are being offered, further encouraging customers to shop in large numbers.

The lively markets are filled with women trying on colourful bangles, matching them with festive outfits, and selecting stylish heels and sparkling earrings. Bargaining remains a key part of the experience, with shoppers negotiating enthusiastically for the best deals while vendors respond with festive offers.

Jewellery shops, too, are witnessing brisk sales. Abdul Razzak, a local jewellery shop owner, said demand has increased considerably during the holy month. “We have launched new pearls jewellery designs specially for Ramzan. Customers are responding very well,” he said. His store is offering a 20 per cent discount on selected items, with prices ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs. 3,500 to cater to various budgets.

With the final days of Ramzan nearing, traders expect the crowds to swell even further, as Charminar continues to shine as the heart of Hyderabad’s festive celebrations.