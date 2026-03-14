Ramzan rains slew of jobs on city unemployed youth

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramzan is marked by a heightened sense of community and togetherness and is also having significant economic implications. Each year, this holy month creates numerous job opportunities for thousands of unemployed youth.

In Ramzan, irrespective of their scale of business, a majority of the commercial establishments around the city need extra hands regardless of their religious beliefs to attend to the rush of customers during the month-long season. They employ people in various positions such as salesmen, helpers, accountants, billing executives etc.

It has been observed that there is consistently a high demand for several hundred salesmen in the city markets. It is said that close to 4,000 people find temporary employment in big shops and roadside kiosks only in Old City traditional markets. Those employed are well paid as they work for extended working hours during this month when markets are open till early morning hours. An average pay for a salesman is around Rs 20,000 for the month.

In Hyderabad, the month of Ramzan is synonymous with Hyderabadi lip-smacking Haleem. Restaurants see a significant increase in demand due to Haleem sales, which often leads to the need for hiring additional temporary staff, creating as many as 10,000 job opportunities in the city. Furthermore, both large commercial establishments and smaller businesses welcome job seekers looking for temporary work.

The Haleem joints around the city serve as significant employers. In fact, some eateries hire over a hundred individuals to manage the influx of customers. Pista House, a leading Haleem selling business, employs more than 30,000 young men worldwide, while Shah Ghouse, the second largest, offers part-time jobs to nearly 10,000 young men.

Additionally, numerous other restaurants such as Shadab Hotel, Grand Hotel, Café 555, and Lucky Restaurants are said to provide jobs to hundreds of young people in the city.

In Hyderabad, more than 4,000 individuals are employed directly by Pista House for a duration of 30 days,” stated Mohammed Abdul Majeed, the proprietor of Pista House. During the sacred month, Pista House employs thousands of workers from various communities who are dedicated to the preparation and sale of Haleem.

Many haleem outlets and kiosks are operated by students and young individuals aiming to earn some extra cash, with over 500 students given part-time roles as cashiers, supervisors, and more.

Shaik Zaker, a senior employee, mentioned that throughout the 30 days of Ramzan, workers like him have the chance to work and earn money. Another worker referred to the owner of Pista House as a savior for creating job opportunities, at least during this season,” stated Srikanth.

During Ramzan, the average earnings range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. Many students utilize this income to contribute towards their college fees.

The city is bustling with numerous readymade shops and clothing outlets that are on the lookout for seasonal workers. “Given the constant flow of customers, we require enough staff to ensure top-notch service,” states the owner of Jannat showroom located in the Old City. For students such as Shaik Jasim from the Chandrayangutta area in the Old City, this offers a wonderful opportunity to make some additional money during the season by working at a showroom in Toli Chowki.