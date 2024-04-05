Ramzan shoppers flock in droves to bustling expos across Hyderabad

Hyderabad : It was past three in the morning, and a group of burqa-clad girls were thronging the ‘Dawat-e-Ramzan’, a shopping expo for purchasing dresses for Eid-ul-Fitr. They were seen selecting their favorite dresses for the occasion. At the same stall, a teenager approached and asked for a dress similar to the one her favourite actress wore at a recent event, showing a picture on her smartphone.

MariyaKulsum gladly said that she found a dress similar to the one worn by Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan. She said that she has purchased three more Pakistani attires this season. “Here at the Dawat-e-Ramzan expo, I found trending Pakistani suits, which are globally famous now-a-days and rare to find in local shops. My cousins and I decided to purchase dresses for the upcoming Eid from this expo,” she added.

These shopping expos and festivals in the city are immensely popular among shoppers, particularly girls and women, as they offer a unique and immersive shopping experience all under one roof. It is a place where you find a variety of items that will burn a hole in your pockets, from clothing to crockery, attars to perfumes, henna, bangles, footwear, and artificial jewellery.

Hyderabad seldom sleeps in the Ramzan month, and in the last days of Ramzan, it seems to stop blinking altogether. For Hyderabadis, the shop-till-you-drop frenzy has gripped this historic city with a rich Islamic heritage, reaching a feverish pitch.

After breaking fast and offering special prayers, the city witnessed unprecedented commercial activity during the last 10 days. Apart from markets like Charminar, Pathergatti, Tolichowki, and Abids, shoppers are leading to the colourful and fascinating expos offering trending attire, mouthwatering food, and much more.

In recent years, Hyderabad has been organising several captivating expos that offer an unforgettable and engaging shopping experience during the holy season. These expos provide a platform for startups, entrepreneurs, and traders to showcase and sell their goods, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the city during this time.

Shoppers are flocking to these expos and shopping festivals organised in the function halls. The people’s favourite Rainbow Shopping Festival in Minar Garden in Old City, now in its 18th edition, is drawing huge crowds. Shopaholics are satisfying their cravings with a wide range of offerings, including traditional handicrafts, designer collections, ethnic and fashion wear, jewellery, garments, and much more. The festival promises to offer irresistible deals and offers, making it a shopper's paradise with an exceptional shopping experience.

Another major hit shopping expo is ‘Dawat-e-Ramzan,’ which was hosted by entrepreneur Anam Mirza, sister of tennis player Sania Mirza. In recent years, this expo has become a favourite among girls, teens, and women for their unique trending attire, especially Pakistani suits. Featuring over 100 stalls, the expo offers not only fashion but also mouthwatering delicacies.

“I am a Hyderabadi at heart, and Ramzan is everyone’s favourite time of the year. I have always hosted fashion exhibitions that showcase the true essence of what this month is all about: good food, family time, and counting our blessings. It brings me joy to bring fashion and food from the heart of the Old City to this part of town,” said Anam Mirza.

Events like Jalsa Bazar, Ramzan Carnival, Mehfil-e-Zaiqa, and the recently held ‘Gulmohar expo’ held by city favourite designers, ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar’, hosted by popular food blogger Dr Ahmed Ashfaq, and ‘Aangan’ an extravaganza of entertainment, shopping, and culinary experience hosted by actor, YouTuber, and entrepreneur Zaynab Aly. The shopping expos showcase a diverse array of offerings, including traditional handicrafts, designer collections, ethnic and fashion wear, jewellery, garments, and much more. With irresistible deals and offers, these expos truly become a shopper's paradise, providing an exceptional shopping experience all under one roof.