Ramzan shopping picks up pace as stores dangle discounts in city

Hyderabad: Even as the holy month of Ramzan progresses, shopping activity across the city continues at a brisk pace, with markets witnessing steady footfall and attractive festival discounts drawing large numbers of customers. From traditional sarees to designer dresses, shoppers are making the most of special seasonal offers ahead of Eid celebrations.

Traders say the festive spirit is clearly reflected in the bustling stores, especially in prominent shopping hubs and Old City markets. Retailers have introduced new designs and announced substantial discounts to attract customers preparing for Eid. Sohail Khan, owner of a saree and dress store, said the response to this Ramzan has been encouraging.

His store is offering a flat 50 per cent discount on select collections, significantly reducing prices for customers. Sarees and long dresses that are typically priced at around Rs 12,500 in malls are being offered at nearly Rs. 6,500 as part of the festival sale. The store has introduced new designer sarees and trendy long dresses catering to women and young shoppers seeking both traditional and contemporary styles.

The festive pricing has resulted in a high customer turnout, particularly during evening hours. In the historic Charminar area, Abdul Basith, owner of Zoya Wedding Collection, is also witnessing strong demand. His store is offering discounts ranging from 40 to 50 percent on suits and sarees. With a focus on new designs for the wedding and festive season, the collection features a blend of traditional embroidery and modern patterns.

The Charminar market, known for its vibrant Ramzan atmosphere, continues to attract families shopping for Eid attire. As Ramzan advances toward Eid, markets remain lively with shoppers exploring fresh collections and taking advantage of festive price cuts. Retailers across the city are banking on the continued rush in the coming days, as last minute shopping traditionally peaks closer to the festival.