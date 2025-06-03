Rangareddy aims at timely completion of over 16K Indiramma houses

Rangareddy: Rangareddy district collector C Narayana Reddy has urged officials to ensure the timely construction of Indiramma homes approved within their operational areas, announcing that over 16,000 houses have been sanctioned across the district to date.

Speaking at a recent video conference at the Collectorate concerning the implementation of the Indiramma house and Rajiv Vikasam Schemes, the Collector stated that the district administration is committed to benefiting all eligible individuals under the schemes. Consequently, all requisite measures are being implemented to ensure the prompt processing of applications. Mr Reddy instructed that grounding works for the sanctioned homes should commence immediately, ensuring their completion within a stipulated timeframe.

The Collector further emphasised that the Indiramma scheme must be implemented effectively. He called for the establishment of a supervision committee in every mandal and directed that prices for materials such as sand, bricks, and crushed stone, alongside mason charges, should be determined.

Elaborating on the number of beneficiaries selected under the Indiramma Housing scheme, the Collector confirmed that a total of 16,617 homes have been sanctioned for eligible individuals in the district. He noted that 839 applications remain pending for disposal, which will be cleared following scrutiny. As sand is being supplied free of charge for Indiramma Housing construction, the Collector stressed its availability for all beneficiaries.

Regarding the Rajiv Vikasam scheme, Mr Reddy requested that the list of selected beneficiaries be submitted to his login. He stated that beneficiaries under this scheme should receive at least RS 1 lakh, to be disbursed in June.

The video conference was attended by Project Director DRDA Rangareddy Srilatha, BC and Minority Welfare officers, among other senior officials.