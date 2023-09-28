Rangareddy: MLA Anjaiah Yadav unveils Konda Laxman Bapuji statue

Rangareddy : In a solemn ceremony, MLA Anjaiah Yadav unveiled the statue of the renowned Telangana activist, Sri Konda Laxman Bapuji. The event took place in front of the MPDO office in Shadnagar, Rangareddy district, under the auspices of the Padmasali Sangam.



Padmashalis, a community with a significant presence in the region, turned out in large numbers to participate in the programme. Anjaiah Yadav took the honour of unveiling the statue of Sri Konda Laxman Bapuji, lauding him as a pivotal figure in the early stages of the Telangana movement. He emphasised Bapuji’s immense contributions, including his valiant efforts against the Nizam government and the Rajakars during the movement.

He commended the dedication and hard work invested in this initiative and assured the Padmashali community of the Telangana government’s support. He pledged the allocation of funds for the construction of Padmashali community facilities and expressed a commitment to providing comprehensive assistance to the community.

Municipal Commissioner Venkanna, Municipal Chairman Narender, Vice Chairman Nataraj, Co-option member Kishore, Padmasali Sangam President Janardhan, Women President Ippalapalli Lakshmi, Chennaiah, PulipatiNarasimhulu, Dasa Krishnaiah, Vankayala Narayana Reddy, AkkunurVishwam, Srisailam Goud, Nandakishore, and Padmasali women leaders were present.