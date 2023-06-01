Rangareddy: ZPTC Shravan Reddy participates in Bodrai and Maisamma Bonalu festival

RANGAREDDY: Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy actively participated in the vibrant Bodrai and MaisammaBonalu festival, showcasing her unwavering devotion and steadfast commitment to cultural celebrations. The festival took place in the Kakunur and VemulNarva villages, nestled within the Keshampet mandal of the Shadnagarconstituency, and witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of local residents who congregated to pay homage and seek divine blessings. During the celebrations, she conducted a special pooja, exemplifying her deep reverence for the deities associated with the Bonalu festival.

Addressing the gathering, she emphasised the significant cultural value of the Bodrai and MaisammaBonalu festival in the region. She highlighted how the festival serves as a platform for communities to unite, celebrate their time-honored traditions, and express their profound devotion. Among the attendees were Vice MPP Anuradha Parvath Reddy, Kakunur Village Sarpanch GandraLakshmamma, VemulNarva Village Sarpanch Katike Manjula Mallesh, MPTC Manjula Rajasekhar, Deputy Sarpanch Gandla Jyoti, and several villagers who came together to partake in the festivities.