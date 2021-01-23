X
Rare recognition for former University of Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor

Hyderabad: Dr Vipin Srivastava, an Honorary Professor of Physics and former Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH), and Dr David J Parker...

Hyderabad: Dr Vipin Srivastava, an Honorary Professor of Physics and former Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH), and Dr David J Parker of the University of Cambridge have been invited by Frontiers in human neuroscience: Cognitive Neuroscience of the Frontiers Group of Journals as editors of a special issue on the research topic, "Mathematical, computational and empirical approaches to exploring neuronal mechanisms underlying cognitive functions".

Frontiers are a leading open access scientific journals published originally from Lausanne (Switzerland), but now also from London, Madrid and Seattle. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances our understanding of the brain mechanisms supporting cognitive and social behaviour in humans, in both healthy and diseased states. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

