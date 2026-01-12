Rashtrapati Nilayam blooms with record crowds at Udyan Utsav 2026

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam, the winter retreat of the President of India, successfully concluded the second edition of Udyan Utsav 2026 on Sunday, drawing a record-breaking crowd of over one lakh visitors. Held from 3 January to 11 January, the nine-day festival transformed the historic estate into a centre for heritage, agriculture, sustainability, and citizen engagement. Organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam and anchored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, with support from the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), the event saw a diverse turnout. Participants included school students, farmers, entrepreneurs, startups, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Sagar Hanuman Singh, Director General of MANAGE, described the Utsav as a reflection of India’s cultural and agricultural legacy. He highlighted the enthusiastic participation of children and young women, expressing gratitude to the President of India for her vision in opening the estate to the public. Shivendra Chaturvedi, Director at the President’s Secretariat, noted the active involvement of youth, while K Rajani Priya, Manager at Rashtrapati Nilayam, emphasised that the festival successfully inspired visitors through horticulture while preserving the estate's historical legacy.

The festival featured 50 thematic stalls and more than 120 exhibitors, including prominent institutions such as IIMR, Nutrihub, TRIFED, and the National Bee Board. Specialised zones, including the Green Knowledge Hub, Millet Mandi, and an Eco Bazaar, offered direct market linkages and facilitated knowledge dissemination. Jasbir Singh, Joint Director at the Ministry of Agriculture, praised the focus on career counselling for students, while Shalendra Singh, Director at MANAGE, stressed that the Utsav promoted awareness of sustainable practices and safe agricultural products.

Anugu Narasimha Reddy, Director of Language and Culture for the Government of Telangana, described the exhibition as a celebration of Telugu heritage, brought to life through folk songs, traditional dances, and dramas. By bridging the gap between farm and enterprise, Udyan Utsav 2026 has emerged as a key platform for attracting young minds to the agricultural sector.