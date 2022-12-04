Rave party busted at Hayath Nagar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The police busted a rave party at Pasumamula, Hayath Nagar on Saturday night and arrested 29 youngsters and four women. According to the sources, the police seized Ganja, 11 cars, one bike and 28 mobile phones. It is learnt that they all are students belonging to CBIT and MGIT colleges.



It is said that they indulged in a rave party to celebrate the birthday of a person named Subhash. After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and conducted raids. The police found the students under the influence of ganja. The police informed their parents and gave counselling to them.