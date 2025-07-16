Popular Tollywood actor Ravi Teja’s Father Rajagopal Raju Passes Away at 90 in Hyderabad.

He passed away on Tuesday night in Hyderabad. He was 90 years old and had been facing age-related health issues. He breathed his last peacefully at his son Ravi Teja’s home.

Rajagopal Raju, who was a retired pharmacist, was known for leading a quiet and simple life. He used to stay out of the public eye, despite his son being a famous actor.

He is survived by his wife Rajya Lakshmi and two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju. One of the sons of Rajagopal Raju, Bharath Raju, passed away in 2017 in a car accident.











