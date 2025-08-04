R&B Min directs officials to speed up works for LB Nagar traffic corridor

Hyderabad: Roads& Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite approvals from the Centre and fast-track the launch of construction activities for the proposed Elevated Corridor from LB Nagar to PeddaAmberpet.

On Sunday, the Minister conducted a field inspection at the Vanasthalipuram Junction, a partof the proposed LB Nagar traffic corridor. The project, aimed at easing traffic congestion, is being planned at an estimated length of 6 km.Accompanied by NHAI officials, R&B engineers, LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, corporators and local representatives, the Minister reviewed detailed proposals and designs.

Venkat Reddy announced that the long-pending elevated corridor being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore will be executed on priority. The project, running via the ORR, will connect key city and suburban nodes. A meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled for August 6 to push for final clearances.

Speaking to the media, he disclosed that the State was gearing up to build a greenfield highway connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada, cutting down travel time to two hours. “Even air travel between the two cities takes nearly five hours. This new road will be faster, safer, and more efficient,” he noted.

The Minister also confirmed progress on the Gaurelli–Valigonda–Bhadrachalamgreenfield highway, valued at Rs 2,300 crore. Construction between Valigonda and Thorrur is complete, and the process for calling tenders for the Thorrur–Bhadrachalam stretch is underway.

Regarding Metro expansion, he said CM Revanth Reddy had entrusted him with the responsibility of securing approvals for Phase 2. “The Congress government is determined to build a world-class Metro. Like Phase 1 was achieved under Jaipal Reddy’s leadership, we will now ensure Phase 2 becomes a reality,” he added.

The Minister took sharp digs at the previous BRS government, questioning why the Uppal–Narapally flyover was left incomplete. “They kept making tall claims but failed on the ground,” he remarked.

The Minister reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to welfare and inclusive development. “We are clearing long-pending ration card applications, resuming Indiramma housing, and supplying subsidized rice. Every eligible family will receive Rs 5 lakh for home construction,” he said.

On BC reservations, Venkat Reddy criticized BRS leader Kavitha’s recent statements. “Why didn’t she speak for BCs during the last 10 years? Suddenly after losing power, they remember social justice?” he questioned. The Minister stated that the State Assembly hadpassed a resolution on BC reservations, and the Congress party would continue to pressure the Centre to act swiftly.