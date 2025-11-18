RBVRR Women's College to host 14th Graduation Day

Hyderabad: RBVRR Women’s College is set to host its 14th Graduation Day ceremony on November 22, 2025, celebrating the academic achievements of 562 students from the graduating batches of 2020–2023 and 2021–2024.

Established in 1954 by Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy, the college has grown into one of the state’s premier institutions for women’s higher education. It recently earned a place in the 150–300 band of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and holds the distinction of being the first college in Telangana—and the second in India—to receive the NAAC Fifth-Cycle Accreditation with an ‘A’ grade.

The Graduation Day ceremony will be graced by the Chief Guest, Hari Chandana Dasari, District Collector, Hyderabad. Prof K Shashikanth, Controller of Examinations at Osmania University, will serve as the Guest of Honour.

The event will be conducted under the guidance of Secretary-cum-Correspondent Prof G Sudarshan Reddy, with support from Principal Dr J Achyutha Devi and Controller of Examinations T Vani Madhavi. Formal proceedings and award presentations will highlight the college’s dedication to holistic development and academic excellence.

Convocation Committee Convener Dr M Suchitra and Co-Convener K Swapna have extended an invitation to the families and friends of the graduates to attend the ceremony, which will be held on the college campus.